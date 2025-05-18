Wigan Warriors winger Abbas Miski provides injury update after undergoing surgery

Abbas Miski in action for Wigan Warriors at Magic Weekend | Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com

Wigan Warriors winger Abbas Miski has provided an injury update after undergoing knee surgery almost a fortnight ago.

The Lebanon international has gone under the knife on the knee injury he has been having issues with following the club’s return from their historic trip to Las Vegas back in March.

Miski had been putting his hand up to play for the Warriors, playing through the pain barrier with a heavily strapped knee in recent weeks, but the club and Miski made the decision to have surgery done sooner rather than later, in the hope of returning at the business end of the season.

“It’s going well,” Miski said when asked about his recovery by Sky Sports during their broadcast of Wigan’s 38-26 win over Leigh at the Brick Community Stadium on Friday evening.

“Obviously, the first week is a little hard, just recovering from all the swelling and the surgery itself, but there are good signs, the surgery went well, and I’m working closely with the physio team, hopefully, get me back in time (for the business end of the season).

With Peet’s side not returning to Wembley this year, having been knocked out of the Challenge Cup in the fourth round by Hull FC back in March, that made the decision easier for Miski to go in for surgery now rather than later down the track.

And the 29-year-old winger, who has represented Lebanon in the last two World Cups, is hoping to return fitter than ever as the Super League season enters the business end of the campaign in a couple of months.

“Hopefully, just with us not making the Challenge Cup (final) as well, I thought it was a good time, alongside Matty (Peet) and the coaches, to get it done now and hopefully be back at the back end of the season,” Miski added. “Obviously, I’d love to be there for the big games, and that’s the plan right now.”

Miski was replaced by young gun Zach Eckersley in Matt Peet’s side that beat Leigh on Friday night. However, Eckersley left the field on a stretcher with a neck injury and went to Salford Hospital for scans, which thankfully came back all clear.

Peet is likely to provide a further update on Eckersley, who is understood to be in good spirits, in his weekly press conference later this week ahead of their trip to Catalans Dragons on Saturday.