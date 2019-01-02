Wigan Warriors winger Tom Davies keeping same targets

Tom Davies has headed into the New Year – with the same goal.

The winger helped Wigan to Grand Final glory in 2018 and then headed Down Under with the England Knights.

Davies has also been handed a starting number – No.2 – but the 21-year-old is not taking a place in the side for granted.

With Dom Manfredi returning for their title-surge last season and Liam Marshall and Joe Burgess also in the mix, Adrian Lam has already declared wing as the position with the most strength-in-depth.

And Davies is keen to convince his new coach he deserves a place in the team when the new Super League campaign begins on January 31.

He said: “The starting number doesn’t mean anything - every position is up for grabs.

“Lammy has set targets and whoever improves the most will get the chance.

“For all the boys, it’s starting afresh and it’s up to us to show him what we can do. It feels like you’ve got to prove yourself all over again.

“There’s obviously a lot of competition for places and that’s good, it keeps you on top of your own game.”

Davies returned back to pre-season late because of his involvement with the Knights, who played two matches against Papua New Guinea.

“I loved it – it was one of the best experiences of my life,” he said. “Just being selected was a massive honour, it’s made me want to push on to the next level and hopefully I can get there.”