Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com

Wigan Warriors Women backed up their Challenge Cup final win at Wembley with a ‘really impressive’ 58-0 win over Huddersfield Giants in the Women’s Super League at Laund Hill on Sunday afternoon, with Denis Betts’ side remaining unbeaten in 2025.

Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The in-form Warriors made it nine wins from as many matches in 2025 as they ran in 10 tries against Huddersfield thanks to Mary Coleman, Eva Hunter (2), Tiana Power (2), Grace Banks, Meg Williams (2), Kaitlin Hilton and Anna Davies, with Izzy Rowe converting nine from 10 attempts.

“It was really impressive (today’s win),” said coach Betts. “Last week, you played at Wembley, you’ve got all your families down there, and we’ve been building into that one game from the start of the season and and we came away with a really resounding victory and emotions that get released from it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It was important we really enjoyed what we’ve done, and then we slowly came back into this training this week against a tough Huddersfield side at their ground, it’s an artificial surface which we’re not used to playing on, so emotionally, it was a real tough one.

“To not concede a try - we made some errors and left some tries out there when we had hold of the ball, but if you win by 50 points, you’ve done some good stuff. You have to get back into the grind, get back to what’s important and what’s next.

“It goes without saying, I think we all turned up today, they put themselves in a real strong position.”

On Sunday, Wigan host newly-promoted Women’s Super League side Leigh Leopards to Robin Park Arena for the ‘Pride in our Past’ fixture, which will celebrate the women who have helped shape the game of rugby league in the Wigan and Leigh borough.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’ll be great to see those inspiring the next generation, showing that these girls have gone and trod this path before,” Betts said of the Women’s ‘Pride in our Past’ fixture.

“If we can put something back into them and show them that the game’s proud of them, we’re proud of them, and the girls are playing now because they laid the foundations.”