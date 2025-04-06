Wigan Warriors Women get 2025 off to a flyer with 15-try win in Challenge Cup

Jenna Foubister scoring a try for Wigan Warriors | Bryan Fowler

Wigan Warriors Women got their 2025 off to a flier as Denis Betts’ side ran in 15 tries to thrash Barrow Raiders 84-0 in the Challenge Cup at Robin Park Arena.

The Warriors scored eight unanswered tries in the first half and their dominance continued in the second, scoring seven more tries in the second 40 to wrap up a convincing and impressive win their first outing of 2025.

Wigan couldn’t have dreamt for a better start as Tiana Power marked her debut with a try in the corner inside the first minute. They scored their second just moments later when Molly Jones burst onto a flat ball from Eva Hunter, with Jenna Foubister adding the extras.

Betts’ outfit were 14-0 up within the opening 10 minutes, with a strong carry from debutant Shaniah Power eventually seeing England international Georgia Wilson fly over out wide.

Foubister, who ran the show from the halves, scored from a fine solo effort herself in the 12th minute, converting her own try. Wilson got her second in the 18th minute as she raced 90 metres to score under the sticks, with Foubister’s goal making the score 26-0 to the hosts.

Eva Hunter got on the scoresheet in the 23rd minute when she latched onto a neat chip from Foubister to go over, with Emily Veivers slotting the two points.

Foubister, who travelled to Las Vegas with England last month, scored her second when she danced through a gap in the Barrow defence. She again turned her four-pointer into six.

Warriors centre Jones grabbed her second in the latter stages of the first half, with Foubister’s goal sending the Warriors into the half-time interval 44-0 to the good.

The Cherry and Whites started the second half just as they did in the first, with Australian signing Remi Wilton scoring on her debut following her arrival in the off-season.

Foubister completed her hat-trick in the 47th minute before Ellise Derbyshire went over on the left edge.

Wilson had a stormer of a game in the centres and she laid it on a plate for Tiana Power to get her second on the hour mark, putting Betts’ side in a 62-0 lead.

Wigan winger Derbyshire got her second inside 64 minutes following a smart play on the blindside from fullback Grace Banks, with Foubister’s conversion taking the score to 72-0.

Hunter extended the hosts’ lead with her second before Mary Coleman crossed the whitewash in the closing stages, with Foubister notching her 11th goal of the afternoon to secure an 84-0 victory.

The attendance for the game was 508, the highest recorded crowd for a women’s game at Robin Park Arena. Next up for Betts’ side is a trip to the capital to face London Broncos, also in the Challenge Cup group stages.

Wigan: Grace Banks; Tiana Power, Georgia Wilson, Molly Jones, Ellise Derbyshire; Jenna Foubister, Emily Veivers; Mary Coleman, Carys Marsh, Holly Speakman, Eva Hunter, Shaniah Power, Megan Williams. Subs: Rease Casey, Remi Wilton, Mia-Jayne Atherton, Ruby Hunter. 18th woman: Cerys Jones.

Tries: T Power (2), Jones (2), Wilson (2), Foubister (3), E Hunter (2), Derbyshire (2), Wilton, Coleman Goals: Foubister 11/14, Veivers 1/1

Barrow: Vanessa Temple; Charlotte Todhunterr, Shannon Parker, Claire Hutchinson, Kelly Friend; Kerrie-Ann Smith, Bethany Pattinson; Mia Dobson, Leah Cottier, Jodie Morley, Emily Stirzaker, Leah Clough, Nicole Benson. Subs: Madeline Neale, Laura Mellen, Chloe Capstick, Imogen Smillie. 18th woman: Kendall Dutton.

Tries: Goals:

Attendance: 508