Wigan Warriors Women have already made history ahead of the Challenge Cup final, but they have an opportunity to make their dreams come true this weekend.

Denis Betts’ side will play at Wembley for the first time ever after reaching their maiden Challenge Cup final thanks to an impressive 44-14 win over Leeds Rhinos in the semi-finals in York last month.

The feeling after the full-time hooter sounded after that win in York felt like a seminal moment for the Wigan Warriors Women. It felt like they were on the cusp of achieving something special this year, and this still rings true.

Simply put, Wigan have been outstanding in the early stages of 2025. They’ve won seven from seven, having beaten Barrow Raiders, London Broncos, Cardiff Demons and Leeds in the Challenge Cup, whilst stunning reigning champions York Valkyrie in the Women’s Super League opener before getting the better of Barrow and Leeds again, but in the league.

And now, the ultimate test awaits under the famous Wembley arch. They face a St Helens side who are aiming to retain the Challenge Cup for the fifth year in a row. For Wigan, it would be their first-ever Cup win, should they emerge victorious on Saturday afternoon.

And quite surprisingly, it will actually be the first time that the two rival clubs have met at the new Wembley Stadium in any format.

The Warriors will take a lot of confidence from their recent wins against Leeds and York, who are amongst the ‘big four’ in the Women’s Super League, alongside the Saints. Wigan didn’t just beat York, but they demolished the reigning WSL champs, running out 40-6 winners at the Brick Community Stadium last month.

But Betts’ side will know not to take the Saints lightly either, or underestimate them in any way, shape or form. Saints have been the benchmark in the Women’s Super League for the majority of its infancy, and will be aiming to walk up the Wembley steps and lift the Cup for a fifth year in a row.

But make no mistake about it, Wigan have the capabilities to get the result, though. Betts’ side enjoyed an impressive recruitment drive over the off-season, and seem to have the perfect blend of youth and experience right now.

The likes of Shaniah Power and Eva Hunter are amongst the best back-rowers in the comp, whilst Jenna Foubister, Izzy Rowe and Grace Banks featuring in a homegrown spine certainly bodes well for the future. Good luck, girls, bring the Challenge Cup to its spiritual home in Wigan.