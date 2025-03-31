Wigan Warriors Women's 2025 away kit | Wigan Warriors

Wigan Warriors Women begin their 2025 campaign on home soil this weekend

Wigan Warriors Women kick off their 2025 campaign against Barrow Raiders Ladies this Sunday in the Challenge Cup.

Denis Betts’ Warriors welcome Amanda Wilkinson’s Raiders to Robin Park Arena in their first Challenge Cup group game on Sunday 6 April, 2pm kick-off.

Warriors fans will get the opportunity to see the girls in action for the first time this season with a number of potential debuts - with Shaniah Power (North Queensland Cowboys), Remi Wilton (York Valkyrie), Emily Veivers (Norths Devils), Megan Williams (St Helens) and Tiana Power (Townsville Western Lions) all having joined the club over the off-season.

Williams, who scored nine tries in 14 appearances for St Helens across the last two seasons, has just undergone a full pre-season with Betts’ outfit, having crossed Billinge Hill in the off-season.

“All the girls have been amazing to train with so far but in particular Vicky Molyneux and Mary Coleman,” said Williams.

“They’re great to train with as they push you and are so supportive. Recently, the addition of Shaniah has been amazing, she has so much experience and offers a lot of great advice.

“I’m very excited to be given the Number 13 shirt this season. Hopefully, I will get some more game time and develop my game more to become a better player.”

Tickets for Wigan v Barrow are priced at just £5 for adults and £3 for concessions. Warriors members can show their digital season tickets or season cards to gain admission, whilst pay on the door is available.

Wigan Warriors Women’s 2025 squad numbers

1 Grace Banks, 2 Anna Davies, 3 Georgia Wilson, 4 Molly Jones, 5 Ellise Derbyshire, 6 Jenna Foubister, 7 Isabel Rowe, 8 Mary Coleman, 9 Carys Marsh, 10 Shaniah Power, 11 Eva Hunter, 12 Vicky Molyneux (C), 13, Megan Williams, 14 Rachel Thompson, 15 Cerys Jones, 16 Rease Casey, 17 Emily Veivers, 18 Warriors fans, 19 Remi Wilton, 20 Holly Speakman, 21 Jade Gregory-Haselden, 22 Mia-Jayne Atherton, 23 Kaitlin Hilton, 24 Ruby Hunter, 25 Gracie Bradshaw, 26 Tiana Power.

Wigan will make a trip to the capital to face London Broncos the week after their game against Barrow, also in the Challenge Cup. Should the Warriors get out of their group, they would progress to the quarter-finals, which will take place on the weekend of April 27.

Betts’ side begin their Women’s Super League campaign on Friday 16 May with a blockbuster tie against reigning champions York Valkyrie at home.