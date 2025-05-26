Olly Hassell/SWpix.com

Wigan Warriors Women maintained their unbeaten start to 2025 thanks to an emphatic 106-6 win over Barrow Raiders at Robin Park Arena on Sunday afternoon.

Sisters Ruby Hunter and Eva Hunter each scored hat-tricks, as well as winger Ellise Derbyshire. Holly Speakman, Cerys Jones, Vicky Molyneux, Molly Jones, Grace Banks (2), Kaitlin Hilton (2), Jenna Foubister and Mia-Jayne Atherton all got on the scoresheet for the Warriors, with Izzy Rowe kicking 15 goals.

Warriors coach Denis Betts said they were disappointed with the try they conceded, which perhaps tells you everything you need to know regarding the standards of this team, who have a date at Wembley in a fortnight.

“We were very clinical, to score 100 points, it’s a pretty impressive performance for the girls,” said Betts.

“It was windy, and we started off a little bit sluggish, and the girls are disappointed that we conceded. I think that’s the crazy thing about it, we scored some great tries, we were electric with the ball at times in not ideal conditions, but we were more disappointed to concede that try.

“We scored that many points and it was a good spread of points between our forwards and our backs – both our wingers scoring the points that they did, Molly Jones gets over for a try, Kaitlin (Hilton) gets two, Ellise Derbyshire hat-trick and the Hunters both get a hat-trick each which keeps the bragging rights at home and equal.

“We defended really well, except that the girls are left disappointed with the six points we did concede. It’s really hard to be critical today of anything at all.

“It was just a great team performance as well, a lot of those girls haven’t played over the last couple of weeks. They came in the side, and it looked pretty seamless, which is a credit to how well they trained and understood what’s next. I’ve now got a little bit of a headache, which is always a nice headache, when you’ve got a fully fit squad.”

Betts was delighted to welcome back captain Vicky Molyneux, who made her first appearance of the season after recovering from a back injury.

“We’ve just been waiting for that little bit of clearance on how Vic was,” Betts added. “I thought she was full of energy today, and she’s just good to have back in the group. She’s a breath of fresh air, and she was great today, and it was a pleasure to see her out there working hard.”

Next up for the Warriors is a trip to Leeds Rhinos at AMT Headingley in Round 3 ahead of the Women’s Challenge Cup final against St Helens at Wembley on June 7.