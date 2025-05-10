Wigan Warriors celebrate a try in their win over Leeds Rhinos in the Women's Challenge Cup semi-final at York's LNER Community Stadium | Stephen Gaunt

Wigan Warriors Women will make their first-ever appearance at Wembley next month after easing past Leeds Rhinos in the Challenge Cup semi-finals at the LNER Community Stadium in York.

It is the Warriors women’s first final since 2018, when they beat Leeds to clinch the Super League Grand Final at the Manchester Regional Arena.

The Warriors have started the year in sensational form under Betts and Co, having eased past Barrow Raiders and London Broncos in the group stages before thrashing Cardiff Demons in the quarter-finals, and now beating Leeds to reach the Cup final at Wembley, being the first Wigan women’s team to play there.

Wigan were 30-0 to the good at half-time, having scored first half tries through Anna Davies (2), Georgia Wilson, Grace Banks, Megan Williams and Emily Veivers.

Molly Jones, Rowe and Banks posted further tries for Wigan in the second half whilst Leeds scored three times through Jenna Greening, Tally Bryer and Mel Howard. The Warriors will face the winners of Sunday’s semi-final between York Valkyrie and St Helens at Wembley on Challenge Cup finals day on June 7.

Wigan got off to a flying start, with Davies opening the scoring inside five minutes following a smart passing play from the returning Rowe.

Wigan’s halfbacks Jenna Foubister and Rowe combined well for Wigan’s second try, sending it right to Anna Davies, who again went over out wide.

Georgia Wilson extended Wigan’s lead in the 15th minute as she danced through the Leeds defence to score, with Foubister adding the extras.

Speedster fullback Grace Banks was white-hot all afternoon and she got on the scoresheet on the half hour mark as she raced down the left edge, threw a couple of steps to dive over following Foubister’s superb chased down kick.

The Warriors were playing some tremendous rugby league in the first half, and stretched their lead with two more tries in the final five minutes of the first half through off-season recruits Megan Williams and Emily Veivers. A conversion from Foubister also saw her register her 100th point for her hometown club. Betts’ side took a comfortable 30-0 lead into the half-time interval.

Wigan started the second half just as they did the first. Molly Jones, who has been in fine form during the early games of 2025, sailed over on the left edge whilst Banks got her second of the afternoon in the 56th minute, putting the Warriors in a 38-0 lead.

Leeds pulled two tries back, though, on the hour mark through efforts from Jenna Greening and Tally Bryer, but they would only prove to be consolation efforts at that stage.

Rowe scored on her return to action, having recently been sidelined with a hamstring injury. Her halfback partner Foubister converted to give the Warriors a 44-8 lead.

Leeds scored the final try of the game through Mel Howard with the last play of the game, but it was Wigan’s afternoon of celebrations as Betts’ side finished 44-14 winners in York.

Leeds: Ebony Stead; Tally Bryer, Jenna Greening, Connie Boyd, Liv Whitbread; Mel Howard, Ruby Walker; Bella Sykes, Keara Bennett, Izzy Northrop, Shannon Lacey, Lucy Murray, Bethan Dainton. Subs: Ruby Bruce, Ella Donnelly, Kaiya Glynn, Grace Short.

Tries: Greening, Bryer, Howard Goals: Howard 0/2, Bennett 1/1

Wigan: Grace Banks; Anna Davies, Georgia Wilson, Molly Jones, Ellise Derbyshire; Jenna Foubister, Izzy Rowe; Mary Coleman, Remi Wilton, Holly Speakman, Eva Hunter, Shaniah Power, Megan Williams. Subs: Carys Marsh, Rachel Thompson, Rease Casey, Emily Veivers.

Tries: Davies (2), Wilson, Banks (2), Williams, Veivers, Jones, Rowe Goals: Foubister 3/8