Wigan Warriors Women get their 2025 campaign underway on Sunday - with five potential debutants amongst coach Denis Betts’ squad.

The Warriors return to action for the first time this year as they begin their Women’s Challenge Cup campaign on home soil against Amanda Wilkinson’s Barrow Raiders Ladies, 2pm kick-off.

Betts has named his first 21-woman squad of the year ahead of Sunday’s fixture at Robin Park Arena - with potential debuts for new signings Megan Williams, Emily Veivers, Remi Wilton, Shaniah Power and Tiana Power.

Wigan 21-woman squad: 1 Grace Banks, 2 Anna Davies, 3 Georgia Wilson, 4 Molly Jones, 5 Ellise Derbyshire, 6 Jenna Foubister, 8 Mary Coleman, 9 Carys Marsh, 10 Shaniah Power, 11 Eva Hunter, 13 Megan Williams, 15 Cerys Jones, 16 Rease Casey, 17 Emily Veivers, 19 Remi Wilton, 20 Holly Speakman, 21 Jade Gregory-Haselden, 22 Mia-Jayne Atherton, 23 Kaitlin Hilton, 24 Ruby Hunter, 26 Tiana Power.

The Warriors met the Raiders three times in 2024, winning all three, including the Women’s first-ever game at the Brick Community Stadium in April.

Looking ahead to Sunday’s game, Betts said: “Very similar to what we had last year they’re going to be gritty, hard-work, they’re going to make it uncomfortable for us and work really hard. They’re a good side who are well coached so we’re excited to get going again.

“Everything is an aim for our side this year. It’s a bit of a cliché but the Cup is important, the league is really important but it’s about week-in, week-out. We’ve set ourselves some targets and the goals won’t be to be in finals, that’s the expectation. Goals will be around performance.”

Sunday’s Cup tie takes place at Robin Park Arena in Wigan, 2pm kick-off. Tickets for the game are available to purchase via the club’s website for £5 adults and £3 concessions, whilst season members can gain free entry. Tickets will also be available to purchase on the day.

There’ll be a range of community activities taking place ahead of the game from 12:30pm - led by the club’s community foundation - including skill games, inflatables and face painting, with refreshments available to purchase on-site (card only). Alternatively, Sunday’s game is available to watch live and exclusive on Wigan TV.

Wigan Today will be in attendance to cover the game, with a report and reaction to follow in next week’s Wigan Observer and Wigan Post.