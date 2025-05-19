Wigan Warriors Women’s trip to Leeds Rhinos sees fixture amendment with broadcast reason outlined
The Women’s Super League clash between the Rhinos and Warriors forms part of a double-header, with Leeds hosting Wakefield Trinity in a Men’s Super League match that day in the Rhinos’ annual MND Awareness game, which will now get national recognition as it has been selected to be shown live on BBC Two.
The Women’s Super League match will now kick off at 2pm at AMT Headingley on Saturday 31 May, followed by the Men’s game being pushed back two hours to 4:30pm to allow the Leeds-Wakefield match to be shown on terrestrial TV as well as Sky Sports, with the game set to have even more significance coming just two days before the first anniversary of Rob Burrow’s passing on June 2, 2024.
Rhinos commercial director, Rob Oates, commented: “I would like to thank RL Commercial, Sky Sports and the BBC for working with us to allow us to show this game to the biggest possible audience.
“Our MND Awareness games are always special occasions and I am sure this will be a tremendous showcase for Super League, especially coming a week before BBC’s extensive coverage of the Betfred Challenge Cup Final at Wembley.”