Wigan Warriors won't be in for an easy game, warns ex-Barrow prop Joe Bullock

Joe Bullock believes Wigan should be braced for a “grubby fight” when they travel to his former club Barrow today.

The prop was expecting to face the Championship outfit in the Warriors’ third and final pre-season friendly.

But he was left out of the squad along with Adrian Lam’s frontline players – a hint he could be in the frame to face St Helens in the Super League opener on January 31.

Barrow are part-time but Bullock has warned his new team-mates they will be in for a testing time, saying he expects the Cumbrian outfit to try and slow the pace of the game down.

He said: “When I was there we played Leeds in the Challenge Cup and the big thing was slowing the ruck.

“As a player you want to test yourself against the best, and if I was at Barrow, I’d be chomping at the bit to do well against Wigan.

“This won’t be an easy game. I expect a grubby fight at the beginning, and we’ll have to stick to our game plans.”

Bullock was singled out for praise by new coach Adrian Lam for his performances in the friendly wins at London Skolars and Salford.

Looking ahead to today’s game, Lam said: “I need to have a good look at. We’re going to need a full squad during the season so I need to know what they can do.”