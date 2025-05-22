Sam Eseh (left) and Ed Chamberlain (right) applaud the Hull FC fans after a game | Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

Wigan Warriors youngster Sam Eseh is making quite the impression during his time on loan this year, with Hull FC coach John Cartwright singing his praises.

The 21-year-old prop returned to Hull for a second stint ahead of this season, linking up with the Black and Whites on a season-long loan.

Eseh has made six appearances for Cartwright’s side in 2025 and delivered his best performance to date in their narrow defeat to Leeds Rhinos last week, receiving three Man of Steel points for his efforts.

The 6ft 4in front-rower is certainly making his presence felt when entering the action from the bench for Hull, with Cartwright saying the youngster is ‘getting better and better as each week goes by’.

Eseh is yet to make his debut for Wigan, having joined Matt Peet’s side on a two-year deal from Wakefield Trinity ahead of the 2024 campaign. The Warriors hold the option of a one-year extension to his contract for 2026, should they wish to do so.

Eseh is a loanee who Hull would like to keep long-term, although Cartwright doesn’t envisage Wigan letting him go, given his performances and potential.

Asked if the Hull club wants to make Eseh a permanent signing, Cartwright replied: "We'd like to. Obviously, he's on Wigan's books, so it's a bit out of our hands. There'll be a conversation there with him at some point, but I couldn't see them letting Sam go anytime soon.

“It's certainly helping us (having him now), and it's certainly helping them (his playing time at Hull) with the depth they have. The alternative would be playing a division down or playing reserve grade at Wigan. He's playing for us with some good players around him. It's good for his education, and hopefully, they will leave him here as long as they can.

"He's a lovely young kid, and he works really hard on his game. He's only 21, so he's got a huge career in front of him if he chooses to. He trains very hard and is a good team man. I find him very honest and a good man to have around.”

Eseh, who was born in Leeds and is of Cameroonian heritage, came through the youth ranks at Wakefield before making his first-team debut for Trinity in 2023, playing 15 games for Mark Applegarth’s side that season before making his move across the Pennines to Wigan.

The towering prop spent time on loan in the Championship with Barrow Raiders and Featherstone Rovers whilst he was at Wakefield. Last season, Eseh featured in Super League on loan for Hull, Leeds Rhinos and Castleford Tigers whilst at parent club Wigan, extending his loan spell with Hull into this year, where he is now producing consistent performances in the middle.

As aforementioned, Wigan have the option to exercise a one-year option in Eseh’s contract for the 2026 next season.