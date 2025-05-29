Bryan Fowler/Wigan Warriors

Wigan Warriors youngster Kalum Rathone is set to make his senior debut this weekend after linking up with Championship side London Broncos on dual-registration.

Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 19-year-old has progressed through the famed youth system at Wigan and has featured heavily for the reserves this year. But on Saturday, Rathbone will make the next step up in his career as he gets his first taste of senior level rugby after joining London on dual-reg.

Rathbone has been named in London’s 21-man squad to face Widnes Vikings in Championship action at the Cherry Red Records Stadium on Saturday, May 31, 5pm kick-off.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The young loose forward, who can also play at hooker, played his junior rugby for Leigh Miners Rangers before signing for Wigan’s academy in 2022 after progressing through the club’s scholarship programme.

Rathbone still helps coach at Leigh Miners, whilst training to become a full-time electrician away from his playing duties. He scored three tries in nine appearances for Wigan’s academy in 2023.

The Broncos have also brought in outside-back Jack Smith from Leeds Rhinos on loan. The 20-year-old, who can play wing or centre, already has Championship experience under his belt, having featured for Halifax Panthers and Bradford Bulls on loan. Smith played three games for Halifax and two for Bradford, whilst plying his trade with the Rhinos’ reserves.

Mike Eccles’ Broncos have also been boosted by three Hull KR prospects. Louix Gorman and Lennie Ellis have returned to London, whilst Connor Barley has recently linked up with the capital club on a one-month loan deal.