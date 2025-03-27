Jacob Douglas in action for Wigan Warriors | Dean Williams

The homegrown talent will feature again this weekend when Wigan Warriors host Salford Red Devils

Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Academy product Jacob Douglas has kept his spot in the Wigan Warriors team for Sunday’s clash with Salford Red Devils, coach Matt Peet has confirmed.

The 21-year-old winger made his first Super League appearance of the season last Saturday as the Warriors went down to a narrow 12-10 defeat against Leeds Rhinos at AMT Headingley.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Douglas made an error early on against the Rhinos as he failed to collect a high kick from Jake Connor which led to Riley Lumb’s opening try, but he responded brilliantly, making 19 carries in total, helping his side out with some difficult carries out of the backfield.

And it was his positive attitude and mental resilience to the way he reacted to that error that impressed Peet, when the easier option may well have been to shy away from the game and not put his hand up for those challenging drives in his own 20.

“I was really pleased with him,” said Peet. “He dropped that ball but at that point, it is about what happens next, and I thought his response was excellent.

“Any player, particularly in the wing or fullback positions, no matter how experienced or long in the tooth they are, can make an error like that but the best players put it to one side and have good games regardless.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Peet confirmed that Douglas will retain his spot on the wing for Sunday’s Round Six clash with Salford at the Brick Community Stadium, as the homegrown talent continues to fill the void left by Abbas Miski, who is currently sidelined with a knee injury.

“Dougie played last week and he’ll play again this week,” Peet added.

“Like any player, if they get an opportunity and they make the coach feel that you’re going to have more opportunity to win if he’s in the team than not, then it’s really simple.

“We just want him to build on his performance from last week, same with Zach (Eckersley).”

Wigan welcome Salford to the Brick Community Stadium in Round Six of Super League on Sunday afternoon, 3pm kick-off.