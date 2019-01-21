Wigan Warriors' Zak Hardaker among bookies' front-runners for Steve Prescott Man of Steel award

Super League sponsors Betfred has revealed its odds for the Steve Prescott Man of Steel - and Wigan's star signing Zak Hardaker is among the front-runners.

Warrington's marquee signing Blake Austin, the former Canberra halfback, is the overwhelming favourite at 8/1.

His team-mate Daryl Clark and St Helens' evergreen No.9 James Roby are next in line at 16/1 ahead of Hardaker, who is priced at 20/1.

The former Castleford and Leeds full-back made his first appearance for Wigan - and first in 16 months, following a doping ban - in their 28-18 friendly win at Salford on Friday.

He is the only Warriors player on Betfred's top-12 list, although ex-Wigan favourite Sam Tomkins - who has moved to Catalans in the off-season - is priced at 25/1 to win the award he previously won in 2012.

The Steve Prescott Man of Steel is being refreshed this year, with the voting made public week-by-week - details of which will be confirmed at Thursday's Super League launch event in Manchester.

Betfred's odds for Steve Prescott Man of Steel: Blake Austin (Warrington) 8/1, Daryl Clark (Warrington) 16/1, James Roby (St Helens) 16/1, Zak Hardaker (Wigan) 20/1, Paul McShane (Castleford) 20/1, Trent Merrin 25/1, Tui Lolohea 25/1, Stefan Ratchford (Warrington) 25/1, Danny Richardson (St Helens) 25/1, Alex Walmsley (St Helens) 25/1, Sam Tomkins (Catalans) 25/1, Jake Trueman (Castleford) 25/1