Wigan Warriors' Zak Hardaker among bookies' front-runners for Steve Prescott Man of Steel award

Zak Hardaker scored 12 points in the win at Salford
Super League sponsors Betfred has revealed its odds for the Steve Prescott Man of Steel - and Wigan's star signing Zak Hardaker is among the front-runners.

Warrington's marquee signing Blake Austin, the former Canberra halfback, is the overwhelming favourite at 8/1.

His team-mate Daryl Clark and St Helens' evergreen No.9 James Roby are next in line at 16/1 ahead of Hardaker, who is priced at 20/1.

The former Castleford and Leeds full-back made his first appearance for Wigan - and first in 16 months, following a doping ban - in their 28-18 friendly win at Salford on Friday.

He is the only Warriors player on Betfred's top-12 list, although ex-Wigan favourite Sam Tomkins - who has moved to Catalans in the off-season - is priced at 25/1 to win the award he previously won in 2012.

The Steve Prescott Man of Steel is being refreshed this year, with the voting made public week-by-week - details of which will be confirmed at Thursday's Super League launch event in Manchester.

Betfred's odds for Steve Prescott Man of Steel: Blake Austin (Warrington) 8/1, Daryl Clark (Warrington) 16/1, James Roby (St Helens) 16/1, Zak Hardaker (Wigan) 20/1, Paul McShane (Castleford) 20/1, Trent Merrin 25/1, Tui Lolohea 25/1, Stefan Ratchford (Warrington) 25/1, Danny Richardson (St Helens) 25/1, Alex Walmsley (St Helens) 25/1, Sam Tomkins (Catalans) 25/1, Jake Trueman (Castleford) 25/1