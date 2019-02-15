Wigan Warriors' Zak Hardaker is one of world's best, says Dean Bell

Legend Dean Bell has tipped Zak Hardaker to be Wigan’s secret weapon as they gun for a record fifth World Club Challenge victory.

Bell, a fans’ favourite at Central Park between 1986 and ‘94, is an admirer of the Warriors’ headline-grabbing recruit, who is putting his career back on track after a doping ban wiped out his 2018.

Dean Bell is a big fan of Hardaker

“The kid’s got a lot of talent,” said Bell. “He caught my eye as soon as he came onto the scene at Leeds and he is box office to watch.

“It’s now just a matter of him settling in at Wigan and playing as well as we know he can play.

“He’s got to sort his off-the-field stuff out but there’s no doubting his quality as a player.

“Obviously, he’s made some mistakes, bad judgement calls. I just hope for his sake he gets over it, because if he puts his mind to it he’d be up there with one of the best full-backs in the world.”

Hardaker’s full-back duel with James Tedesco is certainly shaping as one of the intriguing sub-plots to Sunday’s showdown.

And Bell is expecting a battle for the ages.

“It’s a little bit like the Super Bowl. They’re obviously the two best sides in the world,” said the Kiwi, who played for Eastern Suburbs – now the Roosters – before joining Wigan.

“Now it’s the opportunity to say you’re the best rugby league club in the world.

“It’s been shared about a little bit too – the NRL think they’re the best league and while they’ve got a lot more depth, certainly the top teams in the Super League would be very competitive against the NRL sides.

“Wigan will have to play at their very best. Wigan has an expectation that those kinds of trophies are there for them to win. Sometimes you get other clubs – they’ll be hopeful for a win – Wigan will expect to win. That’s the difference.”

Despite that embedded confidence, victory on Sunday would be very extra special for Wigan. It is only four months on from their Grand Final victory over Warrington Wolves, yet the landscape already looks very different.

Head coach Shaun Wane left to join Scotland’s rugby union national set-up with a winners’ medal in his pocket, while key players Sam Tomkins, John Bateman and Ryan Sutton have all moved on.

Shaun Edwards is lined up to become head coach following the Rugby World Cup in the autumn, leaving Adrian Lam in interim charge.

Bell says the atmosphere could tilt the contest in the home side’s favour – just as the Manly could not keep their composure in 1987.

“I’ve never seen an atmosphere like it,” Bell said. “I was injured that day and normally as a player you don’t want to talk about games you weren’t involved in, but that was just an amazing night.”

