Will Sam Tomkins celebrate if he scores a try? These Wigan Warriors stars are divided...

​Wigan’s coach and captain both reckon Sam Tomkins will celebrate if he scores a try – but other Warriors disagree!

In football, several stars have muted their goal-celebrations when facing their former sides.

Tomkins is poised to play against his hometown club, at the venue where he cast his legacy... raising the question: Will he celebrate if he scores?

“Yeah, I’m sure he would – he’ll definitely celebrate,” smiled skipper Sean O’Loughlin. “He’d probably chuck the ball in the crowd afterwards, too... something like that!”

Coach Adrian Lam said: “I reckon so, and I reckon the Wigan fans would celebrate with him – that’ll be the issue! Let’s hope we can stop him."

But many of Tomkins’ former team-mates aren’t convinced.

“I don’t think he will,” said centre Oliver Gildart. “He will go down as one of the greats of this club, he should get a great reception.”

Winger Joe Burgess agreed.

I don’t think he will celebrate,” he said. “Maybe if it’s a last-minute winner, then you can’t help it – and obviously we hope it won’t come to that! Sam was a big player at this club, he probably get a bigger reception than any of the Wigan players.”

Centre Dan Sarginson believes it may depend on whether Tomkins gets any pantomime jeers or not.

“It depends how the fans treat him,” said Sarginson. “If the fans give it to him, he’ll want to retaliate. If not...”

Prop Romain Navarette said: “In front of the Wigan fans, he will show his respect for them... he probably won’t celebrate.”

Navarette used to play at Catalans and says Tomkins is set for a strange experience facing his old club.

“It will be strange for him, it was when I first played Catalans because I know every player, what he does, who’s stronger – it’s definitely different to the other games,” he added.

“Sam will get a good reception, I’m sure. The fans like him, he’s a good bloke – they’ll be happy to see him, even if it will be strange to see him here in another jersey.”