Will Wigan Warriors' Joe Greenwood and Warrington Wolves' Ben Westwood face bans?

Adrian Lam faces an anxious wait to find out if Joe Greenwood faces a ban after a heated derby with Warrington.

He was placed on report by referee Ben Thaler for a late challenge on Blake Austin during last night's game, which Warrington won 25-12.



The RFL's match review panel will scrutinise footage of the second-half incident on Monday. Austin left the field after treatment but returned late on.

Forward Greenwood, who was only just back after two games out for concussion protocol, later limped off injured.

"I couldn't really see clearly to be fair, we were looking at the screen and there was a player in between," said Lam.

Warrington's Ben Westwood could also be in hot water after being sent off late on for a head butt on Morgan Escare during a late melee which also saw his team-mate Dec Patton and Wigan's Willie Isa shown yellow cards.

Wolves coach Steve Price played down the significance of the brawl, saying: "It lived up to the hype but no one got hurt."

On the positive side, Lam confirmed Joe Burgess will be back for his first appearance of the season at Salford next week and was delighted with half-back Jake Shorrocks' first Wigan appearance for more than two years.

"He's been in the wilderness for a long time but he has been one of our best in pre-season and I'm really happy for him," said Lam, who is also set to welcome back winger Dom Manfredi and prop Ben Flower.