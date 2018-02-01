Williams confident of success this season

George Williams believes Wigan are “definitely” on course for a successful season.

The Warriors finished sixth last season and have only tinkered with the squad.

But Williams points to the changes in training – and the return from injury of some frontline players – as reasons for optimism.

He said: “This is the first time I’ve come back into training and we’ve not been in the Grand Final.

“There’s a different feeling about the place, everyone has been a bit annoyed at what happened last year.

“The intensity is higher, there’s a real will to work, and to prove a few people wrong.

“Individually and as a team, we under-performed. We started pretty well, but we fell of a cliff a bit and then we were patchy from there, and we need that consistency.

“But I think it will definitely happen for us this year with what Waeny has brought in.

“There are certain standards and sacrifices we have made. The meetings, the training – everything has lifted.”