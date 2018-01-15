Williams confident Warriors halfbacks will spark in 2018

George Williams is unfazed at the prospect of forging a new halfback combination in 2018.

The England international has returned to training aware that Shaun Wane is considering moving Sam Tomkins or Morgan Escare to one of the playmaker spots.

Kiwi Thomas Leuluai, who replaced No.7 Matty Smith a year ago, wants to play at hooker following Micky McIlorum’s switch to Catalans.

And moving Tomkins or Escare into the halves will allow Wane to maximise their talents – their spells at full-back last season didn’t overlap.

Williams, 23, has less than three weeks to work on combinations before Wigan start the new season at Salford.

He said: “The halfbacks have to get on.

“If we’re on a different page the team doesn’t know where it’s going and what it’s doing.

“If it is Sam (Tomkins), we’re good mates, I’m sure we’ll be fine.”

Williams is excited at the prospect of playing in the same side as both Tomkins and Escare, the French livewire who had his campaign cut short in May.

“For the first 10 games or so, Morgan was probably our best player, he’s exciting to watch,” added Williams.

“There are some great players here, and it gives you more confidence.”

Asked whether Escare’s English is better after 12 months at the club, Williams joked: “The funny thing is, he thinks he’s limited – but give him one beer and he’s fluent English.”