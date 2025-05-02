WWE icon again pictured in Wigan Warriors shirt with fascinating club links revealed

Wrestling icon Jake 'The Snake' Roberts has a fascinating connection with Wigan Warriors | Getty Images

WWE legend Jake ‘The Snake’ Roberts has once again been spotted wearing Wigan Warriors merchandise, with his long-standing connection to the club being a bizarre, but absolutely fascinating, one.

Back in 1998, Roberts popped up on TV screens donning a blue and white Wigan away shirt - a Norweb classic - during a ‘November to Remember’ pay-per-view event. The week before that, Wigan had won the first-ever Super League Grand Final thanks to a 10-4 victory over Leeds Rhinos at Old Trafford.

And at the wrestling event, Roberts also reigned supreme, teaming up with Tommy Dreamer to defeat the pair of Justin Credible and Jack Victory.

Roberts, who turns 70 later this month, was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame back in 2014. He now holds a managerial role on All Elite Wrestling and last year, he acquired control of La Facción Ingobernable.

The Texas-born wrestling icon appeared on an episode of Chris Van Vliet’s podcast last November wearing a Wigan training jersey, and he has now again been spotted on social media wearing a different Warriors jersey, with his partner Cheryl posting a video on her public social media profile.

They are two different shirts, but they have the same theme: cherry and white snakeskin! It could only be snakeskin, couldn’t it?

And it has been confirmed by the Wigan club that they had the snakeskin-print gear custom-made for Roberts. The Warriors sent some merchandise over to Roberts last year, and he’s been seen wearing the cherry and white snakeskin-print kit a number of times during public appearances.

Roberts’ signature move back in his heyday involved serpents, often bringing pythons into the ring and placing them on the bodies of his opponents in the ring.

Wigan have rich history when it comes to wrestling, with huge names such as Thomas Billington, AKA Dynamite Kid - and Davey Boy Smith, AKA The British Bulldog - having hailed from Golborne.