Wigan's Junior Nsemba makes refreshing NRL admission with loyalty to hometown club reinforced

Young superstar Junior Nsemba admits he had attracted attention from the NRL prior to signing his long-term deal with Wigan Warriors - but a move to the competition down under did not interest him.

Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 20-year-old produced one of the finest breakthrough campaigns in the modern era with the Warriors in 2024, crowned young Super League player of the year as Matt Peet’s side claimed an unprecedented Grand Slam of trophies.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Junior Nsemba is contracted with Wigan Warriors until the end of 2030

Speaking to the Daily Mail, the towering back-rower admitted interest was there from the NRL for his services prior to the massive new deal - but he only had his sights set on playing for his hometown club and repaying their loyalty, after progressing through the side’s renowned youth system.

Fellow Wigan academy product Morgan Smithies left the club for a move to Canberra Raiders following the 2023 Super League Grand Final triumph over Catalans Dragons, while Kai Pearce-Paul, Nsemba’s close mate, is also currently preparing for his second season in Australia with Newcastle Knights.

“The NRL were interested, but I wasn’t interested,” Nsemba told the Daily Mail.

“It’s nice to get recognition and people be interested in me, but when the staff are looking after you at a club like Wigan, it’s a loyalty thing.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And there are no concerns either about losing the talented England international to a cross-code switch anytime soon.

Australia’s Joseph Sua'ali'i became the latest rugby league star to complete a move to rugby union, immediately making his debut on the international stage for the Wallabies before even making a club appearance for Waratahs.

England’s Dom Young has also previously been discussed with a cross-code move in the future: but it isn’t something that currently interests Nsemba.

“I don’t get the sport!” the former Wigan St Judes amateur added. “I genuinely don’t get it with the way they tackle and everything.

“I’d need to watch it a bit more first. In the future, I can think about it, but right now, I am loving rugby league.”