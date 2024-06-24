Wigan's Tiaki Chan named in French squad to face Shaun Wane's England
The 24-year-old won his senior bow during the mid-season international clash last April at Warrington’s Halliwell Jones Stadium.
Chan has made two appearances for new club Wigan so far in 2024, having made the move from Catalans Dragons on a three-year deal, and is currently on loan at Hull FC.
He could face club teammates Luke Thompson, Harry Smith, Brad O’Neill and Tyler Dupree this Saturday in Toulouse as the double-header celebrates 90 years of the French game.
France head coach Laurent Frayssinous said: “This group to face England is surely the best group that the French team has known for quite some time and it is perfect to celebrate the 90th anniversary of rugby 13 French.
"I know that the players are keen to give everything so that the celebration is great and to make all the French 13 players proud as well as our 90-year-old heritage, even against one of the best teams in the world which remains on a victorious series against Tonga in last fall.
"We are going to approach this Test match with certainly the humility that characterizes us, but also with this enormous desire to carry the colors of our country and our sport high.”
France 22-player squad: Lambert BELMAS, Julian BOUSQUET, Tiaki CHAN, Alrix DA COSTA, Jordan DEZARIA, Théo FAGES, Benjamin GARCIA, Mickael GOUDEMAND, Enzo GRIFFIER, Matthew LAGUERRE, Frank MARIA, Hakim MILOUDI, Arthur MOURGUE, Romain NAVARRETE, Arthur ROMANO, Caesar ROUGE, Hugo SALABIO, Justin SANGARÉ, Paul SEGUIER, Maxime STEFANI, Ugo TISON, Fouad YAHA.
