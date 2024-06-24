Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Wigan Warriors forward Tiaki Chan has been named in France’s 22-player squad to face Shaun Wane’s England this weekend.

The 24-year-old won his senior bow during the mid-season international clash last April at Warrington’s Halliwell Jones Stadium.

Chan has made two appearances for new club Wigan so far in 2024, having made the move from Catalans Dragons on a three-year deal, and is currently on loan at Hull FC.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tiaki Chan has been included in France's squad to take on England this weekend

He could face club teammates Luke Thompson, Harry Smith, Brad O’Neill and Tyler Dupree this Saturday in Toulouse as the double-header celebrates 90 years of the French game.

France head coach Laurent Frayssinous said: “This group to face England is surely the best group that the French team has known for quite some time and it is perfect to celebrate the 90th anniversary of rugby 13 French.

"I know that the players are keen to give everything so that the celebration is great and to make all the French 13 players proud as well as our 90-year-old heritage, even against one of the best teams in the world which remains on a victorious series against Tonga in last fall.

"We are going to approach this Test match with certainly the humility that characterizes us, but also with this enormous desire to carry the colors of our country and our sport high.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad