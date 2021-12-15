Willie Isa emphasises the importance of the Wigan Warriors squad playing a role in the community

Willie Isa in pre-season training

As part of the Warriors Unite initiative, members of the first team have been going out interacting with different sections of the fanbase.

Isa is enjoying visiting people in the local area, and says it is something head coach Matt Peet is really passionate about.

He said: “Matt (Peet) wants to install what he wants out of the players, not just in rugby league but in everything we do around the club. It’s been positive, we are doing a lot of community work at the minute, which has been implemented in our training program.

Isa says it is important to be connected with the community

“It’s a good thing for the community, but it’s about the players understanding the culture and interacting with local people. It’s important to put us in a different environment, that we aren’t used to.

“Our younger guys are talking in schools giving life lessons, which is challenging because public speaking isn’t our area, but we are always willing to give it a go. It’s a good way of building relationships.

“It’s vital for a club like Wigan to always have this interaction and is something we take seriously.”

Isa says he is delighted to be back at Robin Park on a daily basis as part of the club’s pre-season preparations.

“It’s good to be back. There has been a bit of a change logistic wise, every day is a bit different. Everything has been tough but enjoyable, which is great.

“The new boys have really fitted in, which is really good to see, especially alongside the young players who are now a year older.”

As someone who knows what it is like to move to a different country, Isa has helped the new additions who have come over from Australia to settle in.

“Everyone tries to do their bit, but I understand their position. It’s not easy moving over from the southern hemisphere to the northern. Especially here, it’s pretty cold. I’ve helped with my background knowledge and the experiences I’ve had.

“I think they’ve all got big coats, so that’s a good start. The second thing is making sure they’ve always got a cup of tea in their hands to keep their bodies warm.

“The main thing is logistic stuff, like where the local shop is. Our welfare officer Tom Fitzpatrick have been doing great in that area. We need to make sure we have that good relationship before we start on the rugby league.”

Last month, Isa extended his stay with the Warriors by signing a new deal with the club.

He said: “I’m happy to sign further on. The main thing for me now is building on the years I have been here. I want to keep building my relationship with the club, the players, and the younger ones coming through.

“It’s exciting times and I’m looking forward to the season ahead. It was hard last year, you have to put your hand up and play where the team needs you, I will play a role but where that will be, I don’t know yet.”