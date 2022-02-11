The 33-year-old says he tries to do things with his team-mates away from Robin Park Arena as much as he can.

Isa is a passionate football fan away from the rugby field, and has already treated some of the new boys to a day out.

He said: “Due to Covid we are making sure we are being sensible with what we are doing outside of rugby league.

“I do go to football matches as much as I can, so Abbas (Miski) was lucky enough to tag along with me one time, and he was really happy being able to do stuff like that.

“I’ve still got to tick Cade (Cust) and Kaide (Ellis) off my list because they’ve requested to come.

“I always try to take the new boys on a day trip to Anfield and let them experience what it’s like to be a fan.

“Cade Cust woke up early one Sunday morning and decided to go to Liverpool for a look round, but didn’t realise it was a match day, so he only just avoided the traffic.

“The thing we have learnt from Matty Peet, is to make sure we enjoy ourselves and put the team first.

“In order to build our relationship, we have to do things away from the field, and I think it has come naturally this year.”