Willie Isa hopes Wigan Warriors can showcase their best rugby with the support from the fans

Matty Peet’s side head into the game at the DW Stadium on the back of a week off, while their opponents had to overcome Catalans Dragons in Perpignan last Friday.

Isa expects the match to be a good contest, and states things feel very different to when the pair met in the play-offs at the end of last season.

He said: “The game speaks for itself, we are all looking forward to it as a team. It’s been a decent season, and a long one, but I’m glad we’ve got to this point, so we’ve just got to enjoy it and do the best we can.

Willie Isa

“We’re not looking too far in front of us. We try to express ourselves in the now, living in the moment, so nothing changes for us, we are still focused on playing to the best of our abilities.

“We’re looking forward to putting our best foot forward against a top team.

“It’s always special playing at home, especially against a team like Leeds.

“I don’t expect there to be anything different from our fans, they’ve supported us really well during the year, and that’s been important to the team.

“The push they give us on the field is massive, so we want to say thank you and to just continue on.

“Leeds’ fans are vocal as well, so it’ll be a great contest, with two top clubs testing each other out on a big stage.

“They are a good team with some great individuals who have done well this year. They are very enthusiastic and are confident after getting a few big games under their belt in the last few weeks.

“They're another big club in this competition, but we are looking to perform to our best ability to see what we can do.

“I like to think it’s different from last year. We’ve turned the page a long time ago from then, both on the field and off it.