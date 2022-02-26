Wigan Warriors: Willie Isa pays tribute to Va'aiga Tuigamala and shares his early memories of watching him
Willie Isa says he has taken time to appreciate what Va'aiga Tuigamala did for Wigan Warriors and the whole of rugby.
The death of the club legend was reported prior to the game against Huddersfield Giants at the DW Stadium on Thursday night.
Isa says the former All Blacks star was always someone who always stood out and made an impact with his skillset.
He said: “I was quite shocked. I thought about all of the great stuff he had done, and appreciated it. He’s one player I always wanted to meet, but never managed to, so it’s something I wish I could've done.
“My first memory of him was when he was at Wigan, surprisingly. Before Jonah Lomu, it was Inga Tuigamala. The way he played was crazy. You had never seen a big front rower out on the wing with speed, power and agility.
“Imagine him in front of you, smiling at you, about to run you over. He was a great player.
“He made people sit in their seats and come and watch rugby league. It’s a sad time for our club, and the people who played with him. Kris Radlinski has told me a few stories about it. My condolences go to his friends and family.”
