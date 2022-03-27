Matty Peet’s side progressed to the quarter-finals of the competition, with tries from Liam Byrne, Liam Marshall and John Bateman proving to be enough to get the win.

Isa was happy with how the team worked as a unit on Friday evening, and believes they did well to stop Salford from scoring while also taking their own chances down the other end of the field.

He said: “I think our team was happy with the win, but more importantly that we kept Salford to zero. It’s good for our progression and where we want to be. It’s a knockout game and I’m glad we won.

Willie Isa in action for Wigan Warriors on Friday

“We felt connected. We are trying to work hard on our defence and they are a good attacking team, who had a good win against Leeds last week, so we’ve done well. They attacked a few times and we held them out.

“I’m happy with the performance, when we had a chance we took them.

“It’s good that we’re in the next round, the goal is to get to the final. We acknowledge that we haven’t been the best in the last few years, so we are chasing that dream again. We want to be one of the first teams at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium and create some history.”

During the first half of Friday’s game, Kai Pearce-Paul left the pitch with injury, leading to Isa and John Bateman filling in for him.

“Adaptability is the key,” he added.

“I’ve always held myself in that category and make sure I am ready, knowing every position’s role. I pride myself on that.

“Batty attacked as a second-rower, and I defended as one, but attacked as a centre. There was a bit of shifting there, but it was good and worked well for both of us.