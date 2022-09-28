Willie Isa praises Thomas Leuluai's competitive nature and his impact on Wigan Warriors
Willie Isa says Thomas Leuluai has always been a “vital” presence at Wigan Warriors both on and off the field.
The 37-year-old will take on a coaching role at Robin Park Arena ahead of the 2023 campaign, after announcing his retirement from playing.
Isa states Leuluai has been a key figure off the pitch for a number of years, teaching everyone at Wigan some key lessons about rugby league.
“What a man,” he said.
“What a player, what a legend. He is a guy I’ve probably always enjoyed playing with.
“He’s a very smart player and has been vital to our team, and that is not just on the field; he does a lot of things off it and coaches already.
“Halfbacks do that anyway, but he does coach a lot of the boys and teaches us all about the game.
“That has been vital to our team and I think the service he has given to this club is a credit to both him and his family.
“People are probably grateful to him. They have seen the competitive side in him, it’s crazy, and that has always been the case.
“We had Sean O’Loughlin retire a few years ago, and now Tommy, both are just legends of the club.”
While he has played his last match in cherry and white, Leuluai will have one final game for New Zealand, in their Rugby League World Cup warm-up game against Leeds Rhinos, where he will lead out the Kiwis at Headingley.