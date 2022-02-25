A Liam Farrell brace, and tries from Jake Bibby and John Bateman made it three wins on the bounce for Matty Peet’s side.

Despite claiming the two points, Wigan needed to work hard to overcome their opponents, with Isa acknowledging it was not the prettiest of victories.

He said: “It was a good win for the team. Huddersfield were coming off two wins in a row as well, so it was never going to be easy. Whenever we play them, they are hard to beat and do the simple things right.

Willie Isa

“It wasn’t pretty from us but sometimes you need to come away with two points like that.

“We always felt we were in control of the game, and when we had our chances we took them most of the time. We just need to clean up in other areas, but that will come with the more games we play.

“Games are not always perfect, there will always be obstacles. Sometimes it's our own fault but that’s the beauty of team sport, because the boys have got each other's back. We continued to stay on track and did our jobs.

“The lads know each role on the pitch, so it’s important we continue to do that to help the team. Everyone knows the task in hand. In games like last night, when Cade Cust went off, we had to show our adaptability.

“As a leader in the group I’m happy to see the boys adapting, no matter what the situation is. We like to pride ourselves on that, because it’s great seeing the boys fall into different positions. It’s great for our team.”

Isa says he enjoys having a leadership role in the squad, alongside some of the other experienced players.

“The guys help me as well,” he added.

“Tommy Leuluai, Liam Farrell, Sam Powell and John Bateman have performed really well in the opening rounds, it’s top level. They’ve been the forefront of everything we’ve done and will continue to do that.

“They’re great players in their own way but their strength is bringing other players together to let them shine. As a team we are just trying to play, and listen to what Matty (Peet) and the coaches are saying. We want to express ourselves with a smile on our faces.”

Isa says it has meant a lot to the team seeing the fans turn out for them in the early rounds of the competition.

“Our fans have turned up loud,” he said.

“It’s not been the greatest of weather but they’ve turned up for us and supported us well to help us. We hear them during the game. When we’re in the mixer it gets tough, the south stand gets us through.

“They’re passionate, and I love how everyone is singing. The Patrick Mago song was pretty cool, I know he appreciates that, because he’s never had it before.

“Liam Marshall has started another Patrick Mago song in the dressing room, it’s to the tune of Gold: ‘You’re indestructible, always believe in Patrick Mago, go, always believe in your soul.’”

“That’s typical Marshy. That’s just in our head.”