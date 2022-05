The 43-year-old will take over from Tony Smith, who announced last month that he would be leaving the club at the end of the season.

Peters spent the 2000 season with Wigan, after signing from Gateshead Thunder.

The Australian also represented South Sydney, St George Illawarra and Widnes Vikings during his playing career.

Wigan's Willie Peters tries to escape St Helen's Chris Joynt.

He has spent the last six years working as an assistant coach in the NRL.