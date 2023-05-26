News you can trust since 1853
Willie Peters reflects on Hull KR's golden point loss to Wigan Warriors

Willie Peters says Hull KR can take a lot from their golden point defeat to Wigan Warriors.
By Amos Wynn
Published 26th May 2023, 10:30 BST- 1 min read
Updated 26th May 2023, 10:46 BST

Liam Farrell went over for a hat-trick in the 26-22 win for Matty Peet’s side at Craven Park, including the deciding try in additional time.

The Robins were leading 22-14 heading into the final 10 minutes, but were unable to see out the game.

“I’m disappointed for the players but extremely proud of them at the same time,” Peters said.

Willie PetersWillie Peters
“The game comes down to small margins.

“I thought it was getting away from us but then we fought our way back, and put ourselves in front- then we let it slip towards the backend.

“It was a good game of rugby, with two good teams out there.

Wigan are the club they are for a reason, and they showed that tonight.

“There’s a lot of learning to take from that but there's still plenty of positives to take- there’s no doubt about that.

“We’ve got a long way to go this year, but we’re building and striving to be a top four club- that doesn’t happen overnight, it happens over time.

“We’re in a decent position now but you need to win those tight games because they can slip away from you.

“What we can hold onto is the way we competed and our effort.

“There’s a few bits and pieces- our execution and the defence on our right edge.”

Hull KR’s next outing comes next Saturday at the Magic Weekend, with Peters’ side taking on Salford (K.O. 1.30pm).

Meanwhile, the Warriors face Catalans Dragons in the second game of the first day (K.O. 3.45pm).

