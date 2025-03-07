World Club Challenge 'has to be moved to Vegas'

Liam Farrell and George Williams meet Brian 'Elvis' Carney in Las Vegas

Wigan Warriors’ bold ambition in taking a Super League game stateside has signalled a growing relationship with the NRL – and the 2026 World Club Challenge in Las Vegas could be next.

Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Matt Peet’s all-conquering side thumped rivals Warrington Wolves 48-24 in Las Vegas last weekend to showcase themselves on the world stage.

The Warriors faced the Wire at the Allegiant Stadium after linking up with the NRL following the success of the Australian competition’s inaugural double-header last March.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Both Wigan chief executive Kris Radlinski and Wolves counterpart Karl Fitzpatrick have been keen to stress that they are not trying to 'crack the American market' by crossing the pond.

Rather they hope that by taking Super League stateside for its first-ever game on American soil can raise the profile of UK rugby league and both clubs.

John Vellis, the NRL’s general manager of US Expansion, said: “The initiative taken by Kris, Karl and the ownership group of both clubs has been enormous – and I think enormous for the game globally as well. We’re seeing fans back in Australia talking about the English game now.

"I’ve been extremely impressed with the proactive nature of these two leaders – Kris and Karl – and I think the game is going to grow broadly on the back of that. You will see the benefits of what Wigan and Warrington have done in the UK but globally too.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Radlinski contacted NRL supremo Peter V’landys after watching last year’s NRL event in Vegas on television, to ask if Wigan could join the party - and Warrington were keen to be the champions’ opponents.

Vellis confirmed relations between the NRL and the two Super League clubs have grown very strong, adding: “Peter is the most unbelievable sports administrator in the world. The passion and initiative from him has been massive, but also the guys from Wigan and Warrington – Peter loves their passion. Credit to Kris and the way that he drove their thinking behind it.

“Peter, Andrew (Abdo) and the Commission saw that immediately and things grew from there. We had about 1,000 English fans come to last year’s games and their teams weren’t even playing. To see the way Kris and Karl have got on board and brought their clubs here this year – and around 10,000 English fans – has been amazing.”

This weekend is year two of a five-year deal for the NRL to stage their season-opener event in Vegas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Two more Super League clubs appear likely to be invited back in 2026 and it is understood the likes of Leigh Leopards, Leeds Rhinos, Hull FC, Hull Kingston Rovers and Catalans Dragons are interested in taking part.

Vellis said: “We’re going to catch up and speak to everyone. We’ve got the same problem back home – the clubs who came last year are still fighting to come again. But it’s a good problem to have.”

All-conquering Penrith Panthers have won four successive NRL titles but the World Club Challenge against Wigan was shelved this year due to both teams’ involvement in the Vegas weekend.

However, after beating Cronulla last weekend in Sin City in their NRL opener, Penrith boss Ivan Cleary said he is keen to play the World Club Challenge against ‘juggernaut’ Wigan in Vegas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And that seems likely to happen should both sides retain their domestic crowns this year.

Cleary, whose side lost 16-12 in last year’s World Club showdown at Wigan, said: “I honestly think we should play it here in Vegas. It’s a shame that game didn’t happen this year and you saw how well Wigan played against Warrington – they are a juggernaut at the moment so it’s probably good we didn’t play them actually!

“I think it’s a really good concept and we didn’t have to go [to Wigan] last year but we really wanted to. Even though we lost, it was such a good experience and I think it probably helped us for this week, to be honest. I definitely think that’s a part of rugby league that needs to survive. It’s difficult, but it’s worth trying to make it happen.”