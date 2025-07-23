Zach Eckersley applauds the Wigan Warriors fans

Wigan Warriors coach Matt Peet has provided an injury update on Zach Eckersley and Jack Farrimond, whilst discussing a potential debut for academy product Noah Hodkinson.

Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Peet has made two changes to his 21-man squad for Friday’s clash with Catalans Dragons at the Brick Community Stadium, with Farrimond and Hodkinson coming in for Jai Field (failed HIA) and Kian McDermott.

Young gun Farrimond has missed the last two matches with a hamstring injury, but has been named in Peet’s extended squad this week as he nears a return.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking in his pre-match press conference on Wednesday afternoon, Peet admitted they are yet to decide whether Farrimond plays this week.

"Potentially,” Peet said when asked about Farrimond’s availability on Friday night. “We're yet to make a final call, but so far he's on track. We've not pushed him really yet this week."

Utility back Eckersley, meanwhile, has retained his place in the 21-man squad, despite leaving the field early doors in their win over Hull FC last week. Peet says, at this stage, it is unlikely that Eckersley will face the Dragons, but hasn’t ruled anything out just yet.

"It was just a really bad whack,” Peet said of Eckersley’s injury last week. “He's got severe bruising and soreness around that. Fortunately, it wasn't broken, but it probably is a little bit too soon (for him to play) this week.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hodkinson has been named in the 21-man squad, and if selected, will make his senior debut for the Warriors on Friday night. The 19-year-old has impressed for the Reserves this year, whilst he has also played in the Championship with Widnes Vikings on loan.

If selected, Hodkinson would likely fill the void at fullback left by Field, who has been ruled out of the Catalans clash because of head injury protocols.

"Jai’s alright,” Peet said. “He failed the test. There was a bit of confusion there with the green card, but I think it's the right thing for Jai for him to be looked after and rested this week. Once he came off, he wasn't well. I'm very confident (he'll return after the break).

"We obviously lose Jai and potentially Zach. Noah's our reserve team full-back and he's playing well, so this week he's trained in that role.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It's a bit early to say that (he will play), but in our field sessions this week, he's run at full-back. He's a natural. He's played there and trains there quite a bit with our players as well. He's been in with our group all through pre-season and has played games in the Championship, so he's used to playing against men as well.”

Peet also provided brief updates on winger Abbas Miski and forward Sam Walters, who remain in the treatment room with knee and fibula injuries respectively.

“He's not in the squad this week, so we'll just take it week-by-week,” Peet said of Miski.

Meanwhile, Walters is progressing well in his recovery from his fibula injury.

“In and around that, it won't be too long after the break,” Peet added.