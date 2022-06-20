While the 77-year-old has assisted the club during his time in the role, it has also helped him deal with the death of his 34-year-old son and recover from a live-saving cancer operation.

Walsh has been involved with Aspull since the 1970s, initially as a player before moving into coaching and refereeing, before taking up his current role following a break away due to work commitments.

He said: “About 15 years ago due to different things going on, the club was left in a dour situation and we were on the point of bankruptcy.

Jim Walsh, president of Aspull RFC, has been awarded a life time achievement award by the Lancashire RFU for his work with the rugby club.

“We weren’t at the bottom of the barrel, we were under it.

“My son Christian took over as secretary and invited me to come back and get involved. A couple of years later I became president.

“At one point we had no money and we had no players. We called a meeting and got together and said: ‘Alright, Aspull lads don’t lie-down, they always fight, even when they are losing.’

“The struggle went on for many years, but through hard work and negotiation we turned it around, and it’s now one of the most successful rugby union clubs in Wigan, if not Lancashire.

“It’s a family orientated club, my whole family have been involved in getting the club better.

“About four or five years ago I was diagnosed with cancer and needed a major operation. It didn’t stop me going over the club doing jobs.

“They said it was terminal but thankfully the surgeons saved my life.

“Things were just getting back to normal again, and then Christian passed away suddenly.

“All the lads supported me in any way they could, but his death absolutely devastated the club.

“Since I lost him, the club has played a big part in my life, I needed the backing from the lads to win the fight.

“Not just for me, but for Christian, because he had so little and I had so much, I felt so guilty about it.

“We’ve had a bad time of it, but we’re getting on top of things now.”

Walsh says the club is now in a good place, even after the impact of Covid-19, and has dedicated his lifetime achievement award to everyone involved behind the scenes.

“The pandemic was crazy, but we’ve come back,” he added.

“We have three teams every week, have a massive junior section, and we’ve just started to promote ladies rugby.

“We are also refurbing the club inside. The next thing is a little lounge which needs doing up, which will be called Christians’ Bar after my son.

“The award I’ve been given isn’t just for me. It’s for all the lads who have worked hard in the club, who are in the background.

“There’s a gang of lads called the Bodgers, who are all ex-retired players who have done a tremendous job.