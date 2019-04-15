Celebrations as Wigan RU secure league title

Wigan travelled to Clitheroe in their last game of the season and clinched the inaugural ADM First Division title with a 48-0 win.

With the home side rooted to the bottom of the table, Wigan could be forgiven for thinking it was a foregone conclusion.

Despite the disparity between the sides, Wigan started nervously. It was midway through the first half when the deadlock was finally broken as Sam Gee took a quick tap penalty and took the ball in allowing the pack to set a platform.

The ball was played out to Jon Clayton who broke through the defensive line and took the ball 20 yards to cross the line for the opening score.

Wigan settled into the game now and started to pile on the pressure. The second score came as Pat Melling broke the defensive line deep within his own half.

Melling accelerated away from the defence before finding Daniel Winrow in acres of space on the right wing. Winrow used his pace to pull away from the chasing defence to go over in the corner. Joe Prior added the conversion.

With 10 minutes left in the first half, Sam Gee once again took the ball on himself. A quick pick and go from the base of the ruck on halfway gave Gee the space to make a break.

He shrugged off the defence before drawing the fullback and putting Mikey Bristow over in the corner.

As the second half resumed Wigan knew that a fourth try would seal the bonus point so there was much relief seven minutes in when after a series of scrums in the Clitheroe 22 resulted in a ruck where Gee again spotted a gap and went through to score under the sticks. Joe Prior added the conversion.

With the pressure off Wigan started to rack up the scores. The fifth came courtesy of a Clitheroe Crossfield kick which was fielded by Clayton who then offloaded to Bristow who finished from 30 yards. Prior converted.

Bristow completed his hat trick as Prior broke through the line, drew the full back and then played the ball out to the waiting winger to again run it in.

Prior then added to the try scoring himself as a penalty was awarded just five metres out. Prior took a quick tap and caught the defence napping as he dived over the line.

Aseri Biutanaseva rounded off the scoring with a burst from centre that left defenders in his wake and took the ball over under the sticks. Sione Afu added the conversion to leave the final score at 0-48.

The final whistle brought raucous celebrations as a season of hard work culminated in a final day title win. The ADM first division title chase was a close affair as Ormskirk finished just one point behind the Douglas Valley men, despite their own hard fought victory at Burnley.

Wigan can now enjoy the celebrations before preparing for life in the ADM Premier Division next season.