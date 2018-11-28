Dan Bibby set for England return as World Sevens gets underway

This weekend sees the return of World Rugby Sevens Series with England and Dan Bibby back in action for the new season.

The Aspull born Olympic Silver Medalist will be eager to get back into action after being out injured and undergoing rehabilitation over the past few months.

As well as Bibby, the England squad also features members of both the 2016 Olympic and 2018 Commonwealth squads who did so well winning silver and bronze.

As always, the World Series will kick off in Dubai, which in the past has been a good place for England.

They have medalled every year since 2014, winning four bronzes and one silver, but it is quite some time since they last won gold.

Action gets underway on Thursday and continues until Saturday.

Since the start of the World Series, England have won gold on four occasions, (2004, 2005, 2010, 2011) but without victory there for a while, the current squad will be hoping they can change that.

Finding the winning edge in the different stages of this competition was a problem for England all of last year.

At the end of the series they finished fifth, with 122 points, winning only two bronzes and a silver throughout the year, which was a drop from the 2017 series.

Their final tally last year was 60 points behind winners South Africa, who were victorious for the second year running.

England will be hoping to reignite their form from 2017, where following Olympic success, Bibby and co came second in the series.

With some strong competition in the series, it will be tough, but this is a good England squad and there is a lot to be positive about.

England get their series underway on Thursday against Canada at 7.45am UK time before facing Japan at 11am.

They finish the day with a clash against Australia at 4.37pm before the draw is made for tomorrow’s action.