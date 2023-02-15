IN PICTURES: a squad of cyclists raising money in memory of Doddie Weir stops off at Wigan Rugby Union club

A 200-strong peloton of cyclists dropped in at Wigan Rugby Union Club on a marathon ride from Cardiff to Edinburgh as they raised money in memory of rugby union star Doddie Weir.

Proceeds will go to the My Name’5 Doddie Foundation, which provides funds for research into motor neurone disease which claimed the ex-player’s life last year.

Weir was diagnosed with the disease in December 2016 and set up the foundation less than 12 months later, raising millions in the process.

Riders took on a gruelling route via rugby clubs in Wales and England before heading north of the border in time for the Scotland vs Wales Six Nations Championship tie last Saturday for which they now contest the Doddie Weir Cup.

Famous names on the journey included world record-breaking cyclist Mark Beaumont, former England back row Dean Ryan, and former Scotland international Carl Hogg – one of Weir’s closest friends.

