Mike Forshaw playing for Great Britain against Australia at the JJB Stadium in 2003

Wiganer Forshaw had been defence coach at Sale Sharks for the last decade, but will join up with Warren Gatland’s squad next week.

He lifted three Super League titles, three Challenge Cups and won 14 Great Britain caps during a 17-year rugby league career, punctuated only by a short spell at Saracens in the 90s.

After hanging up his boots, Forshaw began his coaching career at Warrington before moving to his hometown club to work under his former boss at Bradford Bulls, Brian Noble.

He switched codes to join the coaching staff at Connacht in 2010, before joining the team at Sale three years later.

“I’ve loved my 10 years at Sale," he said. "I’ve seen the club go from strength to strength on and off the field and it’s been a massive honour to see lads like Ben and Tom Curry, Ross Harrison, Ewan Ashman come through and become top Premiership and international players.

“I’ll miss the owners, who I have a really good relationship with, and I’ll miss all the staff and players, because we have a really close-knit group here.

"The Sharks supporters have been incredible with me too so I want to thank them for all their support.

“It’s sad that my time here is coming to an end and I’m really excited about the challenge ahead.

"But before that, all my focus is on the next two weeks and making sure we put in two big performances.

“This is probably one of the only jobs that I would have left Sale for, but I told the players I’m leaving them in a really good place, and that’s all down to them and their hard work.

“I know I’m leaving a club that’s going in the right direction.

"It’s a really special club and I’m excited to see what this group can achieve this season and beyond.”

On the flip side, former Wigan Warriors centre Martin Gleeson has left his role as England's attack coach.

Wiganer Gleeson joined from Wasps in 2021, where he had been attack coach since 2019.

He enjoyed a successful rugby league playing career, where he represented both Great Britain and England as well as playing for Huddersfield, St Helens, Warrington, Hull and Salford in addition to his hometown club.

“It’s been a pleasure to represent my country again and to work with this group of players," he said. "I wish them all the best this coming year.”

He moved into coaching with Salford in 2014, before joining Wasps.

“We’d like to thank Martin for his contribution and hard work at England Rugby and we wish him the very best for the future," said RFU executive director of performance rugby Conor O’Shea.

