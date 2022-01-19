Race against time for Wigan's Owen Farrell

Owen Farrell practices his kicking watched on by dad, Andy

Farrell had been expected to make his comeback after two months out with an ankle injury in Saracens' Challenge Cup clash with London Irish on Sunday, but he only resumed team training this week.

The 30-year-old has been retained as England captain with head coach Eddie Jones hoping he will lead the team out at Murrayfield on February 5, but there is still the possibility that he will enter the Six Nations without any game time in the bank.

"There's going to be a late decision on Owen. This is the first week he's done any team training. We've just got to see how he reacts to the training," Saracens director of rugby Mark McCall said.