Wigan celebrate clinching the title at the weekend

Wigan hammered Bolton 54-15 at Douglas Valley to clinch the ADM Division Two title with a game to spare.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Heading into their last home game of the season, Wigan knew that their destiny was in their own hands, and that a win with a bonus point would be enough - and boy did they do it in style!

The home side made an excellent start as young centre Riley Dervan took centre stage with a break down the middle, before taking contact and popping the ball up to Will Morgan in support.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Morgan was hauled down and the ball was quickly recycled and taken close to the posts, where Ollie Morgan spotted a gap at the side of the ruck and reached out to place the ball over the line, with. Zack Barker adding the conversion.

Barely a couple of minutes had passed before Dervan was through again, showing all his class with pace and strength to match.

Good hands saw the ball reach Connor Matthews, who shipped the ball on to Nathan Butler, who used his pace to create space for Will Morgan who finished from 30 yards for a 12-0 lead.

Bolton set Wigan hearts a flutter as a breakaway try threatened to spoil the party atmosphere, but normal service was soon resumed as captain Harry Barker, caught the ball from a goalline drop-out and ran it straight back at the Bolton line to cross the whitewash.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Barker added the conversion, and he repeated the trick after finishing a Will Morgan break down the right-hand side.

Morgan looped the ball inside and Barker was on hand to gallop under the sticks for a try that would seal the bonus point.

All Wigan had to do was seal the victory and the title would be theirs, but Bolton were determined to spoil the party with another attack that swept from left to right to make it 26-12 at half-time.

Bolton were also the first to score after the break, as Zack Barker was adjudged to have played the ball on the floor, and Bolton added the penalty to take the score to 26-15.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But Wigan settled the nerves and never looked back. Zack Barker making a half break in the Bolton 22 before putting Dervan through.

Barker added the conversion and, despite valiant efforts by a Bolton side held together with strapping tape, Wigan began to show their class.

A quick tap penalty on the five-metre line by Reece Rowcroft was taken over by Paddy Loughlin with the conversion added by Barker, before a grubber kick behind the defence was collected by Rowcroft, who jogged over.

Connor Matthews this time added the conversion, and the final try of the game was a thing of wonder.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wigan were pinned back in their own 22 but had the put in at the scrum, and a sweeping move in the backline mesmerized both defenders and spectators alike, as the interplay between Fillingham, Rowcroft and Butler split the Bolton defence wide open.

The move continued down the left wing as Butler broke free and found Matthews on the inside.

Bolton got a hand to the ball in an attempt to spoil the move, but Morgan was on hand to tidy up and score, and Matthews added another conversion to kick-off the title celebrations.