Table-topping Wigan pick up where they'd left off

Wigan picked up where they'd left off before the festive break by hammering Liverpool Collegiate 52-17 at Douglas Valley.

After a tough fixture in Aigburth earlier in the season, the table-topping home side knew they would have to work hard for a result.

Both sides looked to be a little rusty for the Christmas break, and it was 10 minutes until either side really got a hold of the ball to make any progress.

A quick tap penalty from Ollie Morgan saw Wigan take the ball deep into the Collegiate 22, and recycled ball was eventually forced over by Tim Wilson from yards out.

Wigan then played a 8–-9 move through Wayne Bullough and Ollie Morgan, the latter finishing well for the second try of the game.

With 10 minutes of the first half remaining, Wigan started to ramp up the pressure.

A settled scrum in their own half provided a stable footing for a great set play, and Morgan found Daniel at 10 before the Wigan back line swept inside as one.

The ball was moved inside to the careening Chris Carr, who made ground before putting Riley Dervan through on the inside again and into space for a finish from halfway.

Danny Cassidy's third conversion made it 21-0 and Wigan were well on their way.

Another scrum move saw Mason Fillingham move the ball outside to Dervan, who was on hand to score his second of the game and secure the four-try bonus point for the home side and a 26-0 lead at half time.

Collegiate were first on the scoresheet in the second half, after a series of penalties pinned Wigan back and the ball was forced over from close in.

Wigan weren’t about to give up the momentum, though, and immediately struck back.

Having worked into a good position 30 yards out, Mason Fillingham made a pinpoint crossfield kick into the arms of the waiting Cassidy, who stepped his man and went over for a ret he converted himself.

Cassidy, having switched to full back, was running the show now, and a quick pass inside found Morgan in acres of space and he went over untouched to score, Cassidy again goaling.

Collegiate weren’t done yet, and an excellent move down the right flank saw them score in the corner.

More Wigan indiscipline gave Collegiate great attacking position and despite valiant Wigan defending, Collegiate forced the ball over from close.

With the added conversion, the scores were 40-17 with 10 minutes of play remaining.

Wigan regrouped and set about providing the same platform that had served them so well in the first half.

Fillingham provided the impetus with a break from 30 yards out that he finished on his own.

Cassidy once again showed his class, a penalty on the opposition 22 was taken quickly and he weaved his way through the defence for a try he once again improved.

Wigan look forward to a trip to Oldham next weekend before welcoming Leigh to Douglas Valley on January 18 for another 'Battle of the Borough'.