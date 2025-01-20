Wigan cement position at top of tree thanks to victory over Leigh

Action from Wigan's victory over Leigh at Douglas Valley

Wigan remain top of ADM Leisurewear Division Two thanks to a 36-7 victory over local rivals Leigh at Douglas Valley.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In cold but dry conditions, Wigan had the early pressure, and George Lowe passed the ball out to Daniel Cassidy, who put Will Morgan through in the corner for the opening score.

It wasn’t long before Morgan and Cassidy linked up again, with a crossfield kick by Cassidy in the Leigh 22 not being fielded and Morgan on hand to tidy up and dive over in the corner for 10-0.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wigan were now camped in the Leigh 22 for long periods, but Leigh’s defence was holding firm.

It took the dancing feet of Cassidy to skip through the middle to score close to the sticks for a try he then converted.

Cassidy was also the creator and scorer of Wigan's fourth try just before half-time, turning inside his man and breaking through for another converted score.

Restarting the second half 24-0 down, Leigh's plan was to disrupt the Wigan momentum, and the home side’s frustration soon boiled over.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A series of penalties took Leigh within striking distance, and they forced the ball over for what would be their solitary score on the day.

Wigan were still struggling for rhythm when, with 10 minutes remaining, Nathan Butler turned on the pace to break the Leigh line and go over for the score.

And Wigan added the final score of the game when a combination of Adam Pierce and Ollie Turvey fly-hacked the ball through, and Cassidy was quickest there to dive on for the final score.

Wigan host Sefton in a rearranged fixture on Saturday (2.15pm).