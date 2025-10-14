Wigan RUFC narrowly defeated by Wilmslow as ex-Warriors young gun features

Former Wigan Warriors young gun Logan Astley in action for Wigan RUFC

Wigan RUFC went down to a narrow defeat to Wilmslow at Douglas Valley on Saturday afternoon, with former Wigan Warriors young gun Logan Astley featuring for the hosts.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wigan welcomed unbeaten Wilmslow to Douglas Valley, selecting a couple of veteran status props in Lowton and Hampson, but were without the influential Wallace, who has been nursing a persistent shoulder problem.

The game started in whirlwind fashion with a super break by the classy Carleton, finished by Morgan and converted by Parker. Wilmslow replied with the first of their three tries from rolling mauls, making use of their heavier forward pack. Wigan soon regained the lead with another incisive backline break, this time by ex-Warriors youngster Astley, to be finished by Carleton. Parker again added the extras. Wilmslow quickly scored their second, making the score 14-12 in favour of Wigan after only 15 minutes of play.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wilmslow then created a dominant period for them and added two more forward-based tries to make the score 14-24 in their favour at half-time.

The second half developed into a fascinating contest with the exciting Wigan backline continuing to ask serious questions of the Wilmslow defence. The opposition certainly played their part, and their forwards ran hard into their counterparts and attempted to use the maul to great effect. Wigan defended resolutely with captain Barker, Stansbie and Seabrook prominent in the back-row, assisted by Pierce and Rendall.

Carr and Fillingham were on as replacements and both crossed after more invention in the backs to level it up at 24-24 with 20 minutes remaining.

More thrills and spills ensued with both sides going close to getting a winning try, but defences held until the closing stages when Wilmslow were awarded a penalty in the tackle, which they duly took to make the score 24-27.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This was to be the final act in an enthralling match that could have gone either way – two bonus points for the defeated Wigan is some consolation to take to Liverpool St Helens this week.