Wigan's Dan Bibby suffers injury as England Sevens struggle in Hong Kong

Dan Bibby and England suffered disappointment in Hong Kong as they could only manage a seventh-place finish while the Aspull man suffered an injury.



England got their weekend off to an excellent start, as they came from 5-19 behind at half time to beat home nation Wales 36-19 with five unanswered tries.

Simon Amor’s team stepped things up another level in their second game against Spain.

Bibby converted seven of England’s eight tries as they took away a huge 54-5 victory over the Spanish to put them in pole position going into the groups final game against USA, who had suffered a shock defeat to the Welsh in their second game.

Despite going ahead 21-0 in the first half, things began to look shaky for England as the USA pulled two back before the break.

In the second half Bibby assisted Ellery to put the game beyond doubt, with America’s final try being nothing but a consolation as England took a 28-22 win to finish top.

After a positive group stage, England failed to build on that in the later stages of the competition.

First, they missed out on a place in the semi-finals as they suffered a 12-14 defeat to Samoa, with a missed conversion being the difference.

To make matters worse Aspull’s Bibby suffered a shoulder injury which ended his tournament, instead spending the remainder in hospital.

With Bibby missing, England also failed to reach the 5th place final, suffering a 17-10 defeat to New Zealand.

Despite England finishing above USA in their group, the Americans still came away with a bronze medal whilst Amor’s side only managed 7th.

Olympic Gold medallists Fiji were victorious in the tournament.

That result leaves Bibby and England still sitting in fifth place as the top four finish heats up with only three stages remaining.