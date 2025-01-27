Wigan too good for Sefton to cement position at top of table

Action from Wigan's victory over Sefton

Harry Barker’s high-flying league leading Wigan side made several changes at Sefton but still ran out 42-22 winners.

Matt Cuthbert came in on the wing and promising youngsters Ross Heron and Reece Rowcroft in the pack, while former Wigan star Sam Healy featured at stand-off for Sefton.

Any thoughts of another dominating display were quickly dashed as Sefton had the better of the opening stanza taking a 3-0 lead with an early penalty.

Wigan responded with some hard running with Zimbabwean Bull, Hamish Rendell and Barker prominent.

On the 20-minute mark, live wire scrum half Olly Morgan scored the first of his brace by scooting through from the halfway line to race over.

This was swiftly followed by a second try from Paddy Loughlin, who finished under the posts.

Both tries converted by Danny Cassidy, who completed a six-from-six display off the kicking tee, as well as a match-saving tackle, a trip to the sin-bin and a mercurial assist for the final try - an eventful day for Wigan’s talismanic No.10!

Sefton put Wigan under pressure in the scrum and at the breakdown and scored two tries, one of which was converted, to take a 15-14 lead.

But Wigan replied with a super try from full-back Nathan Butler to end a pulsating first half 21-15 to the good.

The second half was much more of a scrappy affair with a plethora of scrums and penalties, which prevented either side getting into a dominant position.

With Wigan down to 14 men as Cassidy cooled down, Sefton continued to compete strongly and the score was 28-22 after an exchange of converted tries.

The Wigan tryscorer was the impressive Mason Fillingham, with a super-sub performance from the bench.

As the tension built up, Sefton went close to a potential match winner before Fillingham and man of the match Morgan both scored to make the final score 42-22 and another bonus point win for Wigan.

Next up for Wigan is a trip to second placed Warrington next week where it is sure to be a stiffer test, as it always is at the Wire.