Salford captain Lee Mossop hits back at Phil Clarke over 'Championship' comments

Lee Mossop has fired back at commentator Phil Clarke over remarks many Salford players are Championship standard.

The Sky Sports pundit said many of the Red Devils players wouldn't secure deals with other Super League clubs - which Mossop described as "one of the most disrespectful things I'v ever head."

Sky Sports pundit Phil Clarke was a member of the all-conquering Wigan side of the early-90s. Picture: SWPix

Salford finished the regular season in third spot and tomorrow night, the ex-Warriors prop will lead them out at the DW hoping to topple his former club and secure a spot at Old Trafford.

Ahead of their most recent meeting two weeks ago, Clarke had said: "Half of their squad, when you look at their team last week, probably wouldn't get a contract at another Super league club.

"They're Championship players on paper. Somehow they've managed to get fantastic performances and a brilliant season out of them."

Mossop accepts Salford's rise has caught many by surprise but felt Clarke - a member of the all-conquering Wigan side of the early 90s - overstepped the mark with his 'Championship' remark.

"To be honest, I was hoping I could get a little interview on Sky about it, because that was probably one of the most disrespectful things I've ever heard," said the 30-year-old.

"And from him as well, he's been around rugby for that long.

"I know it's his job to say stupid comments - he says it every week - but that comment I found so disrespectful, and I think he made himself sound a bit of an idiot."

Salford secured their semi-final spot with a convincing 22-0 win against Castleford, a day before the Warriors were embarrassed with a 40-10 loss at St Helens.

Zak Hardaker predicted the Ian Watson's outfit would be "licking their lips" after watching their derby display.

"No, it's the other way," said Mossop. "I've been in Wigan teams, and if we'd had a hiding like that, the best performance would be the week later.

"I'm sure some home truths were said after the Saints game, and we're expecting the best Wigan team."

Although Salford have surprised many this season, Mossop himself was more optimistic from the start.

"If you'd interviewed every captain at the start of the year they'd all say 'We believe we can get to Old Trafford' - but we honestly did," said Mossop, who had eight seasons with Wigan sandwiching one injury-hit year in the NRL with Parramatta.

"I don't know why we had that confidence, but the way we trained, the sort of players we brought in, we set a real target of doing it.

"Some people never expected us to be where we are, but we are and we're one game away.

"People say it's another game but it isn't.

"You're 80 minutes away from a lot of lads realising their dreams and playing at Old Trafford."