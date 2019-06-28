Salford's errors gifted Wigan Warriors victory, says Ian Watson

Salford coach Ian Watson cursed their errors for gifting Wigan victory at the DW Stadium.

The Red Devils shot themselves in the foot far too many times as they were beaten 28-12, having trailed 10-6 at half-time.

"There were far too many errors from us," said Watson. "We felt quite comfortable early doors, going set to set, but it was just too much once we started making errors.

"We had some poor defensive reads on the edges which cost us dear.

"We didn't build any pressure, and we were way off. Wigan had more energy about them."

Salford gave a debut to Tui Lolohea following his switch from Leeds which saw Robert Lui head the other way.

"Tui has had one training session so he did what we asked of him, he was a plus for us, there were a few other players were off," added Watson, who was this week appointed as one of Wayne Bennett's Great Britain assistant coaches.

"We felt we were way off in certain areas."