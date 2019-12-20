Sam Tomkins auctions shirt as rugby league community rally around Rob Burrow

Former Wigan star Sam Tomkins is auctioning off his last England shirt to raise money for Rob Burrow.

Leeds legend Burrow revealed yesterday he has been diagnosed with Motor Neurone Disease (MND) at the age of 37.

A fund has been set-up to raise money for Burrow and his family as the rugby league community rally around the ex-Great Britain favourite.

And Tomkins, now at Catalan Dragons, is selling the World Cup 9s shirt he wore at October's tournament in Sydney to help boost the fund.

The top bid by lunchtime today was £1,000 and the auction closes at 5pm tomorrow (Saturday).

“I’m auctioning off my England shirt from the World Cup 9s with all money going to Rob Burrow and his family,” Tomkins tweeted.

"The shirt will be personalised and signed however the winning bidder would like and il make sure it’s in your hands before Christmas."

The Virgin Money page set-up for Burrow had passed the £63,000-mark just 24 hours after Burrow revealed he is battling the debilitating disease. With gift-aid, the total tops £75,000.

Burrow retired after winning his eighth Super League Grand Final with Leeds Rhinos at the end of the 2017 season. He made 492 appearances for the Yorkshire club and won 15 caps for England.

Fans as well as current and past players have rushed to send messages in support.

“I would like you all to know I have read every message and post," said Burrow. "I can’t explain how overwhelmed I am at the reaction I have had from people throughout our amazing sport. Thank you so much from the bottom of my heart!”

Former Scotland international Rugby Union player Doddie Weir, who has also been diagnosed with MND, has showed his support for Burrow.

“I met with Rob last night and offered him whatever help and support he might need at what is a difficult time for him," he said. "Meeting another sportsman suffering from MND has strengthened my resolve to help find a solution to this condition.”

