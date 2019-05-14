Sam Tomkins hoping to be fit to face Wigan Warriors at Nou Camp

Sam Tomkins is 'giving himself every chance' of facing old club Wigan in Saturday's ground-breaking match in Barcelona.



The ex-Warriors No.1 suffered a back spasm in the Dragons' 62-6 Challenge Cup win against Doncaster at the weekend.

Coach Steve McNamara hopes he will recover in time to face his old club at the Nou Camp - a game set to break the Super League record crowd of 25,004.

McNamara said via a video link media conference today: "Sam'll give himself every chance. He's improving every day, he felt a spasm in the Doncaster game and we brought him off.

"You all know Sam, he's very professional.

"If he's fit he'll play and if he's not we'll find a different way."

Tomkins moved to Catalans from Wigan in the winter and has helped steer the Dragons to fourth in the Super League table.

"He'd be a massive loss if we don't have him but I'm confident we'll see him," said team-mate Greg Bird. "He's a big game player and he'd be champing at the bit to play.

"Early this year he'd be the first to say he wasn't at his best but these last few weeks we've strung some consistent football together.

"We were playing 50 or 60 minutes and then dropping off in patches, and the reason we haven't been doing that recently is the leadership of Sam and Tony Gigot in the middle."

Wigan are holding their weekly press conference tomorrow (Wednesday) and will fly out to Spain the following day.